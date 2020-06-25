All Blacks-Kangaroos hybrid match won't come at expense of Rugby Championship, says Ian Foster

Any prospective hybrid clash between the All Blacks and Kangaroos has been welcomed by coach Ian Foster, however not at the expense of New Zealand Rugby's Test schedule.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this week, a report from the Brisbane Courier Mail revealed that discussions are underway for a 14-a-side clash between the two powerhouses, pitting the All Blacks against the Rugby League World Cup holding Kangaroos.

NZR boss Mark Robinson confirmed those discussions in a media Zoom call on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the All Blacks' website, coach Ian Foster added his voice to the discussion, open to the idea.

"We're not dismissing anything," Foster said.



"Our first priority is playing All Blacks tests so we're waiting on what happens with Australia, South Africa and Argentina in particular.



Your playlist will load after this ad

"I've had a couple of talks with [Kangaroos coach] Mal Meninga about what a game would look like so there's a lot of work to be done in that space. It's a proposal on the table at the moment."

Foster was also quick to add that any proposed match between the All Blacks and Kangaroos would not resolve the long-asked question over which code was superior.

"It's one of those debates that will go on in New Zealand and Aussie pubs for a long time," he added.

