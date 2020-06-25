TODAY |

All Blacks-Kangaroos hybrid match won't come at expense of Rugby Championship, says Ian Foster

Source:  1 NEWS

Any prospective hybrid clash between the All Blacks and Kangaroos has been welcomed by coach Ian Foster, however not at the expense of New Zealand Rugby's Test schedule.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Robinson said the priority is international rugby in 2020, but they’re also considering all revenue generating ideas. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, a report from the Brisbane Courier Mail revealed that discussions are underway for a 14-a-side clash between the two powerhouses, pitting the All Blacks against the Rugby League World Cup holding Kangaroos.

NZR boss Mark Robinson confirmed those discussions in a media Zoom call on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the All Blacks' website, coach Ian Foster added his voice to the discussion, open to the idea.

"We're not dismissing anything," Foster said.

"Our first priority is playing All Blacks tests so we're waiting on what happens with Australia, South Africa and Argentina in particular.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Sharks halfback would prefer the All Blacks to face the Kiwis rather than the Kangaroos. Source: NRL.com

"I've had a couple of talks with [Kangaroos coach] Mal Meninga about what a game would look like so there's a lot of work to be done in that space. It's a proposal on the table at the moment."

Foster was also quick to add that any proposed match between the All Blacks and Kangaroos would not resolve the long-asked question over which code was superior.

"It's one of those debates that will go on in New Zealand and Aussie pubs for a long time," he added.

"But the reality is even if we played, we'd probably never know because there'd be a debate about the rules and who it favoured."

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
English FA's snub of trans-Tasman World Cup bid labelled disrespectful by Australian football boss
2
Warriors players could leave if families can't travel to Australia, coach reveals
3
Warriors battered by Storm as they slump to another humiliating loss
4
England football boss rejected Jacinda Ardern's phone call ahead of World Cup bid
5
Joseph Manu channels Benji Marshall with miracle assist as Roosters beat Dragons
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:36

All Blacks set to face off against Kangaroos in 14-a-side hybrid clash - report

Blues keep the faith, name unchanged starting side to face Highlanders

Highlanders name rookie Scott Gregory at fullback to face Blues

New Zealand Rugby confirm revised Mitre 10 Cup season, delayed by Covid-19