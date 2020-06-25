TODAY |

All Blacks set to face off against Kangaroos in 14-a-side hybrid clash - report

Source:  1 NEWS

A date is set for the All Blacks to face off against the Kangaroos in a 14-a-side hybrid union-league clash, according to an Australian report.

Beauden Barrett and James Tedesco. Source: Photosport

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed today that his team were in discussions over a historic fixture with the Kangaroos, but the priority remained to play international rugby fixtures in 2020.

"But we've had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos and it's one of many different scenarios in a unique year like this that we are considering with being innovative and having a focus on trying to consider revenue-generating ideas at this time given the financial climate that we're in."

Saturday, December 5 has been agreed to for the cross-code clash, according to Brisbane’s Courier Mail.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said there were serious negotiations between the rival codes.

“We are still in talks but obviously news of this has got out,” he said.

“I’m keen to make this happen. We want to play the All Blacks, hopefully we can get the concept off the ground.

“The best from our game versus the best from the New Zealand game … let’s do it.”

Rugby
All Blacks
Kiwis
NRL
