Top Kiwi athletes face tough decisions with lack of MIQ spots

“If I don’t go, I don’t have a job”.

That’s the brutal reality many of our top individual athletes are facing: go overseas to represent New Zealand and compete, and ultimately earn their living or stay put in New Zealand putting their careers in jeopardy.

Since 1 NEWS aired a story about top multisport athlete Braden Currie and his situation, a number of other athletes have come forward, including Kiwi motocross champ Courtney Duncan.

Duncan’s in Europe competing to defend her world title and make it three in a row. She’s been overseas since June, and with the current border closure and limited MIQ spots, she could be there till next year.

“It’s tough ya know. You pack your bags, you come over here, chase that championship and just hope you can get home,” she said.

It was a risk Paige Hareb didn’t want to take, forcing her to withdraw from the World Surf League “challenger series”.

Hareb’s announcement was the final straw for Braden's wife Sally Currie, who’s now advocating on behalf of all athletes grappling the MIQ system to keep their livelihoods.

“They’re not represented by the big bodies like the rugby union or cricket or netball, but they’re athletes that represent New Zealand and do New Zealand proud,” she said.

It comes as a number of national and international teams are being granted MIQ exemptions, often at last minute due to the ever-changing Covid environment.

In a statement to 1 NEWS the Minister of Sport, Grant Robertson, said that process and allocation for large groups is separate to that of individuals due to their complex needs.

Robertson said he continued to advocate and highlight the impact was having on all athletes and teams, and said he would keep looking for ways to support athletes to compete overseas.

“As our sports people will be aware there are many New Zealanders who want to come home, businesses who need critical workers and others who are coming through MIQ. We are doing our best to balance all of these needs while keeping New Zealand safe from Covid.”

That does very little to temper rising anxieties though.

Braden Currie said it’s gutting to think individual athletes such as himself sit on a different platform to the big mainstream sports.

“There’s plenty of Kiwis out there doing incredible things around the world within niche sports,” he said

With New Zealand’s borders closed, it could be months before they can return home.

“A lot of people will criticise and say well why did you go? But the reality is, if I don’t go I don’t have a job,” Duncan told 1 NEWS.