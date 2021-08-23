Braden Currie chases multisport dream as future remains unclear

One of our leading multisport athletes, Braden Currie, is about to face one of the toughest decisions he’s made in his career.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the Ironman World Champs postponed till early 2022, he’s decided to head to Europe tomorrow to compete internationally for the first time in two years.

“For me that’s what drives me, is to race the best guys in the world at the biggest events in the world and if I don’t have that, I’d probably retire right now,” he said.

It’s not just any competition, Currie has been invite to the Collins Cup in Europe to compete for Team International – with $2 million prize money up for grabs.

But there’s a catch; with limited MIQ spots available it’s unclear when he will be able to return home leaving behind his wife and two young kids.

“They’re at an age they understand it, and they fully support it, but it’s just the fear right now it isn’t till Christmas or even next year."

Frustrating for the Curries, as they did have a solution. A fellow Kiwi who’ll be at the event has a spot in MIQ, and was happy to share a room. But the request was rejected by the government.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement to 1 NEWS MBIE said that’s because it doesn’t allow people to add others to existing vouchers who aren’t dependent children of partners, because it may lead to vouchers being traded and risk the integrity of the system.

But Braden’s wife, Sally, won’t give up trying.

“I'll sit on the computer for the good part of my day everyday trying to get him a spot back here which is pretty daunting for both of us,” she said.

It’s important Braden races at international events, it’s his and his family’s livelihoods.

“We’re 100% reliant on sponsors and prize money, that’s how we fund our life and what we do and how we afford to live,” he said.

But with that, comes expectations that he will get them exposure on the world stage.