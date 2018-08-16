Teen weightlifting sensation Kanah Andrews-Nahu extends new records tally to 147 with World Champs gold

Kiwi weightlifting sensation Kanah Andrews-Nahu has added to her incredible records haul with another 16 broken in a golden performance at the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Fiji.

The 18-year-old became the first New Zealander to win gold at an IWF World Champs last week when she took out the snatch in the women's 76kg class with a lift of 98kg - a personal best in that class.

Andrews-Nahu added to that with another personal best in the clean and jerk with 114kg, taking her total to 212kg and good enogh for a bronze medal.

With her performance, Andrews-Nahu set five New Zealand junior records, five New Zealand senior records, five Oceania junior records, one Oceania senior record and one Commonwealth junior record to push her collection of records broken in her career so far to 147.

Andrews-Nahu told 1 NEWS last year she finds it difficult to balance her focus and joy in achieving on the international stage.

"It's really hard for me to explain," she told 1 NEWS.

"I put in all this hard work, all this time at the gym to get to where I wanted to be, and it was kind of like, 'go you!'

"But at the same time, like, 'wow, take it all in'."