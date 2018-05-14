Boxer David Nyika's Commonwealth Games gold medal located by Hamilton police

Commonwealth Games boxing champion David Nyika will be reunited with his gold medal, after it was stolen from his car in Hamilton last month.

Nyika, 22, claimed the gold medal in the men's 91kg category at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last month.

Speaking to Stuff, Nyika revealed the moment he found out his medal had been found.

"My girlfriend took the call, I was downstairs in the garage and I could hear through my headphones this high pitched shrieking," he said.

"I quickly realised what had happened. It's really the best case scenario."