David Nyika medal theft: Do you know these people who could help solve Commonwealth Games gold medal mystery?

As the investigation into the theft of boxer David Nyika’s 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal continues, Hamilton Police say they are yet to identify four people who may be of assistance in cracking the case.

Two people who may have information on the theft of Kiwi boxer David Nyika's Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: New Zealand Police

Nyika, who backed up his Glasgow light heavyweight gold with a win over Australia's Jason Whately in the heavyweight division on the Gold Coast, was in Auckland last month when he noticed his medal, as well as some vouchers, had been stolen from his car.

He reported the theft to police on April 29 and an investigation began with police releasing stills from a CCTV camera in the store Nyika had been in prior to the theft.

Police still want to know who the four individuals are in the photographs, pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist them.

Police want to talk to this person or anyone who recognises this person in relation to the theft of a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Source: NZ Police

However, police say following an appeal earlier this week, a man and a woman police were seeking to identify are now helping with inquiries.

"Obviously a Commonwealth Games medal is very distinctive and of huge personal significance to the victim and his family, and we want to see it returned.

"We believe someone will know who the people in these photographs are, and we urge them to get in touch with us," Detective Sergeant Slater said.

Information can be passed to on (07) 858 6200.