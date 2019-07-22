TODAY |

'We are the champions' - Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk reacts to Netball World Cup win

Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk says she struggled to see the final moments of the Kiwis winning the Netball World Cup this morning through the tears.

The Silver Ferns knocked off Australia's Diamonds 52-51 in an absorbing final in Liverpool. England came third in the competition.

The Silver Ferns won their first world title since 2003 with a 52-51 win over Australia in the final. Source: SKY

Van Dyk, who retired from international netball five years ago, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the win was "unbelievable", especially given where the team has come from.

"It's such a massive moment in New Zealand," she said. "We counted them out and they came back firing on all cylinders.

"They worked incredibly hard for this and we are the champions!"

The self-proclaimed "fossils" are happy to hang up the black dress on the ultimate high. Source: Breakfast

Van Dyk also gave credit to coach Noeline Taurua and assistant coach Deb Fuller.

"They created that environment and that culture," she said. "They did not step back, they did not step down - they fought for the whole 60 minutes yesterday and today."

Van Dyk said that with Australia you can't celebrate until the game is over, because they are known to "come back at the weirdest times and snap you".

The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51. Source: SKY

The Silver Fern great talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about New Zealand’s win in the Netball World Cup. Source: Breakfast
