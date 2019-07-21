Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia

The Silver Ferns have held on to beat Australia for a historic World Cup title in Liverpool this morning.

The Silver Ferns built up an impressive four-goal lead after the first three quarters but Australia refused to go down quietly, clawing the match back to within one goal in the final 15 minutes.

But some stellar shooting from Ameliaranne Ekenasio matched by presurring defence from the back trio saw the side hold on for a 52-51 win.

Ekenasio shot an impressive 24-from-26 (92%) from the field in the match and partner Maria Folau, after a rough opening quarter, found her form from range. Folau finished the match 28-from-35.

At the other end, Casey Kopua ended her wonderful career on a high, disrupting the Australian attack throughout the contest and forcing two turnovers throughout the match.

Katrina Rore and Jane Watson were just as effective, taking three more intercepts between them as well.