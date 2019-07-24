Humble Silver Ferns unfazed by World Cup prize money snub - 'We play netball because we love it'

Despite plenty of discussion in New Zealand about it since their World Cup triumph, Silver Ferns players said they aren't worried they didn't receive any prize money in Liverpool.

Shortly after their 52-51 win over Australia in the World Cup final on Monday, it was revealed the Kiwi side would be leaving the tournament without an extra cent to their name - a huge contrast to that of the Black Caps, who as a team collected a $3 million bonus after finishing runners up at the Cricket World Cup a week ago.

But after some of the squad arrived back on New Zealand shores this morning, they were quick to point out there are more important things in life than money.

"I'm just so happy to have attended the world championships and I'm a world champion," centre Shannon Saunders told 1 NEWS.

"Nothing can beat this."

Defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger added that it was their passion for the game, not the paychecks, that drove them.

"We do it because we love it," Burger said.

"We know what this sport involves...We can't put blame on anybody for it - it's sport, it's part of it and we do it because we love it.

"We're just grateful to be in a position to play a sport that we absolutely love and get something out of it."

Watson added pride in the black dress was also a driving factor.

"We've never really had that so it's not a big deal to us.

"We play netball because we love it - if we wanted money we'd go chase something else somewhere else.

"To us, it's really important that we went out there for each other and for the country and really enjoy that."

But others, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, have spoken out against the lack of prize money.

"It ultimately comes back to the sponsors and what the sponsors perceive to attract as a result of the reach of the World Cup and so on," the Prime Minister said yesterday on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"No matter what way you cut it, it does say that there's a bit of inequity there but ultimately, it's in the sponsors' hands."

The criticism was followed yesterday by a statement from sponsor ANZ says the company is looking at setting up a fund with other sponsors to reward the Silver Ferns for their World Cup win.

"Over the last 10 years, through highs and lows, we have invested about $30 million to help grow the sport of netball in New Zealand across all levels of the game from grassroots to elite," the statement read.