Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called out sponsors for the "inequity" of having no prize money at the Netball World Cup after the Silver Ferns' triumph yesterday.

The Silver Ferns beat Australia 52-51 in yesterday's final to claim their first world title in 16 years but will leave Liverpool without an extra cent to their name with no additional pay tied to winning the tournament.

In contrast, the Black Caps - who were runners-up at the Cricket World Cup which wrapped up last week - earned a $3 million team bonus for their efforts.

Jacinda Ardern's comments come after New Zealand's first World Cup win since 2003.

"I think there's an inequity there because you look at another World Cup we've had recently - cricket - and there was that additional prize money available," she said.

The Prime Minister said the issue falls back on the sponsors of the tournament. 

Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket.

"It ultimately comes back to the sponsors and what the sponsors perceive to attract as a result of the reach of the World Cup and so on.

"No matter what way you cut it, it does say that there's a bit of inequity there but ultimately, it's in the sponsors' hands."

Ardern joked that ANZ, who is a major sponsor of the Silver Ferns, could perhaps help the situation.

The former coach says that this morning's win will also benefit men's netball.

"I think there'd be something beautiful in an Australian bank giving a bonus to our Silver Ferns.

"I'd see a little poetry in that."

Despite being crowned world champs, the Kiwi stars won't be receiving any additional pay.
