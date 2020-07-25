Final quarter fightback preserves Pulse's unbeaten season

The Central Pulse have completed a final quarter fightback to preserve their unbeaten ANZ Premiership season, defeating the Northern Stars 46-36 in Auckland.

Maddy Gordon against the Stars Source: Photosport

Coming into the match having won their last nine consecutive matches this season, the Pulse looked a little jaded, backing up from last night's 52-29 win over the Magic.

Going into the final quarter trailing 32-30, the Pulse rallied to win the final period 16-4, earning victory over the Stars.

Again, the shooting duo of Aliyah Dunn (28 from 31) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (18 from 19) shone for the Pulse, while the Stars' pair of Maia Wilson (29 from 35) and Jamie Hume (7 from 13) also did themselves justice.