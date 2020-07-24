Pulse thrash Magic for ninth straight ANZ Premiership win

The Central Pulse have stayed on course for a perfect season, cruising to an emphatic 52-29 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Auckland.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio against the Magic Source: Photosport

The defending champions have notched their ninth straight victory of this year's ANZ Premiership, now odds on to defend their title.

The Pulse outscored the Magic in every quarter, restricing their opponents to single figures in all four periods of the match.

Again, the shooting duo of Ameliaranne Ekenasion (28 from 29) and Aliyah Dunn (19 from 20) led the way, before Grace Mclean (2 from 2) and Tiana Metuarau (3 from 5) were given a chance in the latter stages.