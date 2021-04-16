'TJ is class' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck weighs in Perenara's potential code switch

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has offered his opinion on a potential switch to league for All Black half-back TJ Perenara.

Tuivasa-Sheck's words come as both the union and league communities buzz with anticipation after it was revealed yesterday that the Sydney Roosters have been in talks to sign the 66-test All Black.

Speaking from Australia, the former Rooster Tuivasa-Sheck heaped on the praise for the All Blacks' number 9, saying he has no doubt that Perenara could shine in the 13-man code.

"You can't fault class and TJ is class," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I think that no matter where he goes he'll do well. I know he is doing well over in Japan."

"Where ever he goes I support that he'll do well," he added.

The Warriors skipper also said the transition from union should be easy for a player of Perenara's calibre despite having no experience in league.

"It's definitely different but he's a tough player, he's built tough."

"Like anything if he learns the technique and how to wrestle and all that, he'll be good technically, I think he's a fit enough player to be in the game for long,"

Tuivasa-Sheck is set for a code-switch himself next season, signing with the Blues on a two-year contract.

The move ends a five-year run with the Warriors and a ten year career in the NRL.