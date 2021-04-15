All Blacks star TJ Perenara in talks with Sydney Roosters as he considers shock move to league

World Cup-winning All Black TJ Perenara is considering a shock move to rugby league and the NRL, 1 NEWS can reveal.

The news comes after much speculation that New Zealand Rugby is not open to signing the former Hurricanes halfback following his current stint in the Japanese Top League.

1 NEWS can confirm that Perenara is seriously considering a code switch after the Sydney Roosters reached out to his agent Warren Alcock.

“We are talking to NZR and other parties that have approached us,” Alcock told 1 NEWS.

It would be a bold move for the Roosters to sign the 29-year-old who, despite a number of links to rugby league through his family, has no playing experience in the 13-man code.

Perenara’s father, Thomas, was a Junior Kiwi and played alongside Kiwis great Kevin Iro. His first cousin, Henry, is an NRL referee.

As a 15-year-old, Perenara once travelled to Melbourne with a group of Wellington teenagers, led by former Kiwis hardman John Lomax. He was offered a contract with the Storm but did not sign.

TJ Perenara.

It is understood the Roosters would look to play Perenara at hooker, a position they are desperate to fill following the recent retirement of Origin rake Jake Friend.