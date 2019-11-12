Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'

One of the five Warriors playing jerseys that has been unveiled for the 2020 NRL season has drawn plenty of criticism both online and on TVNZ1's Breakfast show, with presenter Hayley Holt going as far as calling it "disgusting".

The Wellington jersey was revealed last night and will be worn by the Warriors when they return to the capital in June next year.

Its design has copped plenty of criticism however.

The Warriors described the jersey as "decked out in traditional Wellington colours of yellow and black, with inspiration from the Kiwi bush shirt," but Holt said "it doesn't even look like a league shirt".

"It's disgusting, it's dumb."

Holt was backed up by colleague Matty McLean who said the jersey "looks a little bit like a picnic blanket".

Online, the reviews were much harsher with one person on Twitter saying "just like the team's performance last year... this has to be some sort of joke".

However, fellow Breakfast presenter John Campbell wasn't afraid to represent the minority, saying he liked the uniform.

Holt, however, claimed it was only because it represented Wellington, her co-host's home town.