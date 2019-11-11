Warriors reveal new jerseys ahead of 2020 season

The Warriors will have five different playing kits for the 2020 NRL season, this evening revealing their jerseys for next year.

Aside from the standard white, blue and green home jersey, the Warriors will also play their away games in a black away kit.

There will also be a yellow and black styled jersey, for the Warriors' Wellington matches, starting against the Cowboys on June 27, while the return of the NRL Nines also sees another custom kit.

Finally, the Warriors will also introduce a "Tāua Tahi" jersey for the indigenous round, as well as the Te Mangopare alternative jersey for clashing away strips.