Lydia Ko crashes out of Women's British Open, finishes second to last after missing cut

Lydia Ko's nightmare at the Women's British Open has continued this morning with the Kiwi missing the cut altogether after a +8 second round in Milton Keynes.

Having opened her tournament with a +4 first round yesterday, Ko needed to quickly find her feet if she were to have any chance of playing on into the weekend.

It wasn't to be though, with Ko quickly losing any hope of making the cut with a bogey on the fourth hole, followed up by another on the sixth to fall even further down the leaderboard.

Ko would make even pars to finish her front nine, before disaster struck on the back nine - opening with a triple bogey on the 10th, before a double bogey on the 12th.

One final bogey on the 14th saw Ko post +8 for her second, and final, round of the tournament, having to settle in a four way tie for second to last on the leaderboard with +12.

Only England's Laura Davies posted a worse score over the first two rounds than Ko at +13.