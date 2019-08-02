TODAY |

Lydia Ko crashes out of Women's British Open, finishes second to last after missing cut

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Lydia Ko's nightmare at the Women's British Open has continued this morning with the Kiwi missing the cut altogether after a +8 second round in Milton Keynes.

Having opened her tournament with a +4 first round yesterday, Ko needed to quickly find her feet if she were to have any chance of playing on into the weekend.

It wasn't to be though, with Ko quickly losing any hope of making the cut with a bogey on the fourth hole, followed up by another on the sixth to fall even further down the leaderboard.

Ko would make even pars to finish her front nine, before disaster struck on the back nine - opening with a triple bogey on the 10th, before a double bogey on the 12th.

One final bogey on the 14th saw Ko post +8 for her second, and final, round of the tournament, having to settle in a four way tie for second to last on the leaderboard with +12.

Only England's Laura Davies posted a worse score over the first two rounds than Ko at +13.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai holds the lead after the first two round at -12, a staggering 24 shots better off than the Kiwi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi sits at +4 after her opening day in Milton Keynes. Source: SKY
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
2
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
3
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
4
Smith donned the whites for the first time since last year's ball tampering scandal.
Listen: 'We saw you cry on the telly' - England fans taunt Steve Smith on Test cricket return
5
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Hurricanes CEO rules out returns for Sopoaga, Cruden to replace Beauden Barrett
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
00:40
Fox’s back nine -6 is the best first round score in the history of the Major.

'That's pretty cool' – Ryan Fox's classic Kiwi response to British Open record
1 NEWS

Sublime back nine sees Ryan Fox tied for fourth at the British Open
00:47
The 15-time major winner tried unsuccessfully to gain some intel from Brooks Koepka ahead of the British Open.

Kiwi Ryan Fox enjoys practice round to remember ahead of British Open
1 NEWS

Pressure, passion and putting: Take a look inside the crazy but growing world of competitive mini-golf