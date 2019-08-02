Lydia Ko tied for 117th after catastrophic first round of Women’s British Open

Lydia Ko will need to climb a mountain to even make the cut at the Women's British Open in Milton Keynes, England - sitting 11 shots off the pace after her first round.

Starting the day with two pars, a bogey on the third hole had Ko under pressure early on, before a birdie on the fifth gave the Kiwi some breathing room.

From there, though, it was all downhill. Another bogey on the ninth saw Ko come away at +1 from her front nine, already beginning to lose ground on the leading pack.

If Ko's front nine was bad, her back nine was nothing short of abysmal. An even par on the 10th was quickly wiped out with a double bogey on the 11th, and Ko never quite recovering.

A final bogey on the 17th saw Ko have to settle for a first round score of 76, four over par, tied for 117th.