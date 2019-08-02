TODAY |

Lydia Ko tied for 117th after catastrophic first round of Women’s British Open

1 NEWS
More From
Golf
UK and Europe

Lydia Ko will need to climb a mountain to even make the cut at the Women's British Open in Milton Keynes, England - sitting 11 shots off the pace after her first round.

Starting the day with two pars, a bogey on the third hole had Ko under pressure early on, before a birdie on the fifth gave the Kiwi some breathing room.

From there, though, it was all downhill. Another bogey on the ninth saw Ko come away at +1 from her front nine, already beginning to lose ground on the leading pack.

If Ko's front nine was bad, her back nine was nothing short of abysmal. An even par on the 10th was quickly wiped out with a double bogey on the 11th, and Ko never quite recovering.

A final bogey on the 17th saw Ko have to settle for a first round score of 76, four over par, tied for 117th.

Ko trails the leader, South African Ashleigh Buhai, by 11 shots heading into tomorrow's second round, needing a huge improvement to even make the cut and play on into the weekend.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi sits at +4 after her opening day in Milton Keynes. Source: SKY
More From
Golf
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage.
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
2
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
3
The sacked star is seeking over $10m in damages from his former employers.
Israel Folau's cousin reportedly sacked by Sydney Catholic school over 'synagogue of Satan' comment
4
Owen Franks takes freezing recovery dip in Tasman region as he chases perfect ending to All Black career
5
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Cricket World Cup rematch? NZ Cricket says grudge match 'possible' when England face Black Caps later this year
00:36
UK’s new PM got a rough reception during his visit to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh.

Boris Johnson booed by demonstrators during visit with Scottish First Minister
Police recover the body of an 8-year-old boy who died after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt on July 28.

Eight-year-old boy dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
Hayden Paddon's badly damaged Rally Finland car.

Kiwi Hayden Paddon's WRC return over before it began following high-speed crash in practice