English football club apologises after cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden spotted in stands

Second tier English football side Leeds United have been forced to remove a cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden from their home ground.

Osama Bin Laden as a cardboard cut out at Leeds' Elland Road. Source: Twitter/WeAllLoveLeeds

With Covid-19 meaning no crowds in the active matches of English football, fans have been able to send images of themselves to their clubs, which are then turned into cardboard cutouts to fill empty seats.

Fans can pay £25 to have their images displayed.

However, the initiative at Leeds' Elland Road took a dark turn, with an image of the former al-Qaeda leader spotted ahead of their first home game after Covid-19, hosting Fulham on Sunday morning NZT.

Leeds have been quick to remove the image, as well as apologise for any offence caused, saying they "will ensure there are no more offensive images".

US President Donald Trump and commentator Gary Lineker were also cardboard attendees at fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town, while Shaquile O'Neal was in the stands at Northampton Town.