Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus today, days after joking about the virus at the end of a media conference.
Earlier this week, Gobert jokingly smothered the collection of microphones in front of him, sarcastically spreading the virus.
The 27-year-old today become the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus, leading the league to be suspended until further notice.
The news came after Gobert's Jazz's match against the Oklahoma City Thunder was dramatically postponed shortly before tip-off.
"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement, adding it would use the hiatus "to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."