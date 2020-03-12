Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus today, days after joking about the virus at the end of a media conference.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this week, Gobert jokingly smothered the collection of microphones in front of him, sarcastically spreading the virus.

The 27-year-old today become the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus, leading the league to be suspended until further notice.

NBA season suspended after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The news came after Gobert's Jazz's match against the Oklahoma City Thunder was dramatically postponed shortly before tip-off.