OKC players leave court in confusion as game against Jazz postponed seconds before tip-off

Oklahoma City's NBA game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed in bizarre fashion this afternoon with players told to leave the court just seconds before tipoff inside a full arena.

The NBA has also been suspended for the season as a result of coronavirus, Jazz centre Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus.

The Thunder were set to play against the Jazz in a crucial Western Conference clash at 1pm NZT and the game looked destined to start with usual pre-game traditions such as the player line-ups announced.

However, just before the game's scheduled start a team doctor ran on to the court and spoke to referees, prompting a delay in game.

The officials along with assistant coaches and medical staff came together in a discussion courtside that lasted minutes before players were eventually told to head back to their changing rooms.

As they departed, the Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd in Oklahoma City booed the situation while players waved to them on the way out.

ESPN reports officials raised concerns when the Jazz's starting centre, All Star Rudy Gobert, was a late scratch from the match with the only reason given for the withdrawal being "illness".

That led to the referees being told to delay the game and send players back to their sheds while a final decision was made.

Broadcasters confirmed minutes later the game has now been postponed until a later date with the livestream of the game on the NBA's website now saying, "per the NBA, tonight's game has been postponed".

No official comment from the Thunder, Jazz or NBA has been made yet.

