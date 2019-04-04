TODAY |

Christchurch liquor store the target of second aggravated robbery in 24 hours

More From
News

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store on Woodham Road, Linwood.

Around 7.45pm on Saturday night, three men entered the Woodham Road Liquor Store, one of them armed with a hammer.

The liquor store was the second target of a robbery on Saturday, with a Night & Day dairy on Ferry Road in the nearby suburb of Woolston being the location of a similar aggravated robbery at 2.30am.

Anyone who saw the alleged offenders or a white Mazda Demio in the area around this time is urged to get in contact with the Canterbury Police.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
4
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Mo'unga will be "sore for a couple of weeks".
Injury update: Richie Mo'unga's shoulder injury 'not long term' but Josh Ioane could cover for Tonga Test
5
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
MORE FROM
News
MORE
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.

Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews punches in the air as he completes the winning run over New Zealand in the first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

New Zealand slump to six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in first Test
00:22
Police are making a plea for any dash-cam footage which might show any hitch hikers around where his van was dumped.

Gun used to fatally shoot of Australian tourist still hasn't been found
00:15
The Warriors were put to the sword by the Roosters at the SCG.

Warriors' finals bid ends with hammering at the hands of the Roosters