Three men armed with hammers in an aggravated robbery of Christchurch dairy

Police are looking for three men who were armed with hammers during an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Woolston.

The incident occurred around 2.30am yesterday at the Night & Day on Ferry Road with all three offenders wearing masks and dark clothing.

They left on foot with cash and cigarettes.

There were no reports of any injuries however anyone who saw the alleged offenders in the area are urged to come forward to police.

The public can contact police on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

