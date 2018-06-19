Winston Peters is officially Acting Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern enters hospital to have baby

Source:
Winston Peters is now Acting Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern entered hospital to give birth to her first child this morning.
Mr Peters will be in the role for six weeks while Ms Ardern is on maternity leave.
Ms Ardern has said previously that she has no concerns about the New Zealand First leader's ability to perform as Acting Prime Minister.
Mr Peters revealed earlier this week that he will be largely be left to his own devices while running the country.
