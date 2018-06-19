 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Winston Peters is officially Acting Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern enters hospital to have baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters is now Acting Prime Minister after Jacinda Ardern entered hospital to give birth to her first child this morning.

The Deputy Prime Minister told TVNZ1’s Breakfast "we’ll bother each other when we have to".
Source: Breakfast

Mr Peters will be in the role for six weeks while Ms Ardern is on maternity leave.

Ms Ardern has said previously that she has no concerns about the New Zealand First leader's ability to perform as Acting Prime Minister. 

Mr Peters revealed earlier this week that he will be largely be left to his own devices while running the country. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1

Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

2
Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

02:38
3

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

5
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

00:14

Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

The news comes four days after the Prime Minister's due date.

00:15
Diego Costa's effort saw Spain to a 1-0 win in Kazan.

World Cup LIVE: Spain seal crucial World Cup victory over determined underdogs Iran

The 2010 champions earned a hard fought 1-0 victory over Iran in Kazan.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

Coach Steve Hansen is handing four players their Test debuts for Saturday's series finale in Dunedin.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 