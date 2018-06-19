'We’ll bother each other when we have to' - Winston Peters on how much contact he’ll have with Jacinda Ardern during her maternity leave

Source:
Wintson Peters and Jacinda Ardern will leave each other to their own devices when Mr Peters steps in to run the country while Ms Ardern is on maternity leave.
The Prime Minister is due to give birth any time now and when she arrives at hospital Mr Peters will become Acting Prime Minister.
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Mr Peters said they will communicate but not be in constant contact.
"We'll bother each other when we have to," Mr Peters said.
