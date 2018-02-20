Watch: Workers prepare defences as intense winds from Cyclone Gita whip up wild seas in Greymouth

Preparations are underway in Greymouth as intense winds from Cyclone Gita begin to whip up wild seas on the coastline.

A digger and truck were furiously working to get defences up at Aromahana Lagoon in Cobden as Gita quickly approaches the West Coast.

Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now, but the 150km/h winds have not yet arrived.

All the furniture is sitting off the ground in one Hector home on the West Coast that was inundated in Cyclone Fehi, as they wait in fear for Cyclone Gita to hit.

Julie Grout told 1 NEWS' Lisa Davies: "I've had a big migraine the last few days because I've been nervous about it, it takes over your life".

West Coast resident Colin Read says his family got the car packed so they can leave if it gets too dangerous.

He's stacked furniture off the ground, put the fridge and couch up on beer crates and the organ in the hall on top of two chilly bins.

"If it comes in any higher than that, well it's not worth it. I can't nail it to the roof."