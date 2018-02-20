LIVE: Cyclone Gita to split in two as it crosses Southern Alps, with main system hitting Canterbury

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita starts to batter New Zealand

As Cyclone Gita approaches New Zealand central New Zealand is bracing for heavy rain and high winds. Dozens of schools have already been closed on the West Coast and Nelson today.

The centre of Cyclone Gita is barreling towards the West Coast and upper tip of the South Island.

Air NZ has cancelled all services into and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today through until midnight.



Low-lying Christchurch residents have been told to prepare to self-evacuate due to heavy rain.

Police have warned motorists to be aware of high winds and debris on the roads and drive with care.

2.25pm: SH6 is closed between Westport and Greymouth because of strong winds and surface flooding. NZTA says it'll provide another update on the road at 9am tomorrow.

2.10pm: Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now, but the 150km/h winds have not yet arrived.

According to MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin, Cyclone Gita will split into two systems as it crosses the Souther Alps tonight.

"It is technically splitting into two low pressure centres as it crosses the South Island today," he said.

The bulk of the system would push across the country into Canterbury after the split.

"This is the main system, which will mainly be affecting the east coast tomorrow. It will bring very strong southwest winds and heavy rain, the heaviest rain being overnight tonight," he said.

The lesser system would form over Westland and move north, bringing rain to the upper South Island.

The latest update from the MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for Wellington and the Kapiti Coast until 2pm today.

Nelson and Buller will be in the firing line later with a heavy rain warning up until 9pm tonight.

Canterbury and North Otago have a heavy rain warning in place all the way until 11am tomorrow.

There is even a Road Snow Warning in place for the Crown Range Road tonight.

Police are reminding the public to take care as Cyclone Gita crosses the country today, particularly on the roads.

Motorists in affected areas are urged to drive to the conditions.

If you must travel, allow more time for your journey as you’ll need to reduce your speed and increase following distances.

People should also be aware of high winds and possible debris on the road.

Motorists are encouraged to check road updates from NZTA prior to travel.

Police districts will continue to monitor the weather situation and are ready to assist Civil Defence and other agencies should there be the need.

Time Saver Traffic are reporting extensive flooding on Auckland's Tamaki Drive as the high winds edge closer.

Westland District Council advises its Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and will remain fully staffed for the duration of the event.

A meeting was held at midday today with all relevant EOC staff, emergency services and support agencies.

A further update will be held at 4 pm.

The storm is expected to start hitting from now and the intensity to last for at least 12 hours with the wind intensity significant from 4pm through to 10pm.

Residents are urged to prepare for gale force Southeast winds (up to 150km/per/hour) particularly South Westland.

These winds can be very damaging and all precautions should be taken to secure loose iron and awnings etc. and limit any travel on roads from 1pm this afternoon.



Marlborough Civil Defence warns there is local road flooding in some parts of the region. State Highway 1 is closed at Clarence.

It is advised Marlborough residents should restrict their travel today if possible, as road conditions are poor.

Check Marlborough District Council's site for alerts on weather conditions.

Christchurch City Council has advised people living in low-lying areas whose homes have flooded in the past should be prepared to self-evacuate this afternoon.

If there is an evacuation, the Council will open up Pioneer Stadium for people leaving their homes. It is advised, for flood-prone streets, a decision be made in advance whether to leave before the water gets too high.

Higgins employees have been out delivering sand to Nelson residents for free in an effort to prepare for possible flooding this afternoon when Gita hits.

Bevan Muollo said Nelson is a "tightknit" town and Higgins had put out an offer on Facebook earlier today for the deliveries, which have been eagerly accepted by many in low-lying areas.

Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence is advising residents in low-lying coastal areas should consider staying with family and friends tonight.

KiwiRail’s TranzAlpine service has been cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the severe weather from Cyclone Gita.

The cancellation of the Great Journeys of New Zealand service will affect 1416 passengers.

MetService updates: HEAVY RAIN WATCH

- Mt Taranaki from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Tuesday.

- Horowhenua, the Tararua Range and Wairarapa from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday.

- Area: Dunedin from 11:00 am Tuesday to 11:00 am Wednesday.

STRONG WIND WATCH

-Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupo from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday.

- Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay from 6:00 pm Tuesday to 2:00 am Wednesday.

- Fiordland from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 6:00 am Wednesday.



Air NZ has cancelled all services into and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today through until midnight.

The airline is also cancelling services into and out of the following ports until the end of the day –

• Hokitika

• Nelson (from midday onwards)

• New Plymouth (from 11.00am onwards)

• Queenstown





Check the Air NZ website for updates on flight schedules.

Christchurch City Council expects flooding at low points and around low-lying river areas, with streets around these areas expected to be closed later today.

There is also a risk that low-lying homes along the Heathcote River could flood.

Wind gusts could reach 90kmh in Christchurch City, and 120kmh plus on Banks Peninsula.

At this stage, the Council is not expecting any inundation in Southshore, particularly with temporary stopbanks in place.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for just before the high tide tonight, due in Sumner at 9pm and the Heathcote River at 10pm.

MetService has updated that the heavy rain Watches for Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and North Otago have been upgraded to full Warnings.

Severe weather warning updates from MetService:

HEAVY RAIN WARNINGS

- Nelson and Buller from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Tuesday.

- Marlborough including the Kaikoura Coast from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Tuesday.

- Wellington and Kapiti Coast from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Tuesday.

- Canterbury including Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula, and the ranges of Westland from 11:00 pm Tuesday to 11:00 am Wednesday.

- North Otago from 1:00 pm Tuesday to 11:00 am Wednesday.

STRONG WIND WARNING

- Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 1:00 am Wednesday.

- Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa including the Tararua District from 6:00 pm Tuesday to 6:00 am Wednesday.

- Nelson and Buller from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm Tuesday.

- Marlborough including the Kaikoura Coast from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 am Wednesday.

- Westland and the Canterbury High Country near the Alps from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm Tuesday.

- Canterbury from Banks Peninsula northwards from 7:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 pm Wednesday.

Christchurch City Council says the latest forecast shows the city may receive up to 80mm of rain in the next 24 hours.

But the council also clarifies, the forecast is rapidly changing because of the "dynamic nature of the ex-tropical cyclone".

Banks Peninsula may receive significant rainfall of 100mm to 150mm in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected between 4pm and 5pm today, through until 2am tomorrow.

Timaru District Council has activated its emergency operations centre at a low level to monitor and respond to any issues arising from Cyclone Gita.

Nelson City Council road closure update:

Manuka Street ford is closed

Hathaway Terrace Carpark is closed

Whakatū Carpark Gloucester Street may flood. Park at your own risk.

SH6 Rocks Road in Nelson remains open and is being monitored closely.

- All Nelson City Council parks and reserves with large trees will be closed from 12pm today due to the possible risk of tree fall in the high winds.

The Department of Conservation is warning the risk of floods, landslides and falling branches on conservation areas is high, and it is advised people don't venture outdoors until their weather warnings are liftedy today - which can be viewed here.

If you're flying in the South Island, or lower North Island, today keep up to date with the status of your flight - disruptions are expected.

Kaikoura had received the most rainfall across the country today by 9am this morning - 39mm.

State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura remains closed due to the poor weather conditions, the NZTA says. Kaikoura is still accessible using Inland Route 70 and Lewis Pass can be used for Picton.



Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi is urging people in areas affected by the weather to expect power outages and possibly road closure

He says the government will step in if needed.