Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis

Air New Zealand has today launched new safety video in support of the All Blacks ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next month.

The video, Air All Blacks, features head coach Steve Hansen, captain Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ryan Crotty at the futuristic headquarters of the national carrier's "newly established airline" as they discuss ideas for their first safety video, Air New Zealand said in a statement.

American actor Rick Hoffman had a cameo in the video, as does Kiwi Hollywood actor Cliff Curtis.

"I love New Zealand – the food is amazing and the people are amazing," Hoffman said. "It's the way it should be everywhere! I will be thrilled to be recognised on an Air New Zealand safety video."

Hoffman insisted on being the next Air New Zealand spokesperson after travelling with the airline in 2017.

The video also stars 1987 rugby legends Sir Michael Jones, Sir John Kirwan, Buck Shelford, Gary Whetton and David Kirk, former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and former Australia captain George Gregan.

"Changing our name to Air All Blacks is a fun demonstration of our support for the boys in black," Air New Zealand general manager global brand & content marketing Jodi Williams said. "Our people feel a great sense of pride flying the team around the world and both organisations consistently show the world what a huge impact a small nation can make on the world stage."

The video also features new, exclusive SIX60 song Universe.

Earlier this year the airline pulled its It's Kiwi Safety video after widespread criticism.

In November, MP Shane Jones called it "a juvenile mish mash that trivialises safety" and "a lame attempt at entertainment."