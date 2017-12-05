 

Watch: Campervan cruises along the wrong side of Canterbury road forcing oncoming vehicle to take drastic evasive measures

Another campervan driving the wrong way down a South Island road has been caught on dashcam video and is the second such video to emerge in the past 24 hours. 

Dashcam footage captured the moment on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Pass on Sunday.
Driving along State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Passs on Sunday, Chris Robinson saw the campervan driving straight towards him in his lane. 

In the video, you can see Mr Robinson changing lanes to avoid colliding with the campervan. 

"It's sort of one of those things where you go: Shit! What do we do?" Mr Robinson told Fairfax.

A Southland family also watched on in horror on Sunday as another campervan travelled towards a blind corner on the wrong side of the road.

Kodi Goodman was returning from Curio Bay in the afternoon when they came up behind the campervan.

"We were on our way to Fortrose coming from Curio Bay, turned a corner, and they were right there ahead of us, across the double yellow lines," he told the Southland Times.

"They were probably doing about 70km/h and we just did our best to signal them and get past. Obviously having kids in the car you just want to get out of there quickly."

Dashcam footage of a second campervan driving head-on towards a car on a high speed road last weekend has sparked calls for a 24-hour cooling off period for tourist drivers.

Chris Robinson was travelling along State Highway 73 at 100km/h between Springfield and Arthur's Pass just after midday on Sunday when he saw a white campervan in his lane driving straight towards him.


