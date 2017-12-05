 

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

A Southland family watched on in horror as a campervan travelled towards a blind corner on the wrong side of the road on Sunday.

The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.
Source: Fairfax/ Kodi Goodman

Kodi Goodman was returning from Curio Bay on Sunday afternoon when they came up behind the campervan.

"We were on our way to Fortrose coming from Curio Bay, turned a corner, and they were right there ahead of us, across the double yellow lines," he told the Southland Times.

"They were probably doing about 70kmh and we just did our best to signal them and get past. Obviously having kids in the car you just want to get out of there quickly."

Mr Goodman said his family were shocked by what they saw, and said drivers who hire vehicles in New Zealand should have to pass a test before being allowed behind the wheel.

Southland road policing group team leader Senior Sergeant Jon Bisset told the Southland Times they were getting more reports of bad driving on the *555 number.

Jo Allison of Tourism Holdings Ltd, which has around 1800 Maui, Britz and Mighty campervans on the road, said their customers had to watch a safety video before hitting the road, and all campervans had safety information inside the vehicle.

"We have contacted our customer in the video . . . and reminded them about safe driving in New Zealand, especially staying left," she said.

The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

