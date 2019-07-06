Two people arrested, including teenage boy, after person shot in South Auckland

Two people have been arrested, including a teenage boy, after a person was shot in South Auckland earlier this month.

It comes after one person was shot at a property on Dawson Road, in Clover Park, early on July 6.

The pair were arrested after police executed three search warrants across Counties Manukau this morning, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said in a statement.

Two people, males aged 17 and 20, will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today facing one charge of wounding.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident," Mr Adkin said.

"Police also cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid in this matter."