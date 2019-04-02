TODAY |

One person seriously injured after firearms incident in South Auckland

One person has been injured this morning following a firearms incident in South Auckland.

Police say they responded to report at 7am that a person had received a gunshot wound at a property in Clover Park and has sustained serious injuries.

Police have since set up cordons and are conducting a scene examination at the Dawson Road property and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Counties Manukau Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them on 105 or to report anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
