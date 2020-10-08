Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation, with no new cases in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One "historic" case has also been recorded.

The Ministry of Health gave the update today at 1pm, with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield speaking to media at the Ministry office in Wellington.

The "historic" case, Bloomfield said, was a person who arrived in New Zealand from India on August 27, and tested negative on their tests during isolation before completing isolation on September 11.

That person was then re-tested as part of the follow-up to the Christchurch returnee group of cases, and returned a "weakly-positive" result, and has since completely recovered.

"The person was in self-isolation as a precaution while that investigation was undertaken," Bloomfield said.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 39.

"There is still an on-going risk that cases will emerge in the community," Bloomfield said.

"The important thing to remember is that Level 1 is not Level None."

He encouraged New Zealanders to continue to use masks when in close contact with groups, and for people to continue to undertake stringent hygiene measures.

"We have done well to date by acting together, we will continue to do well if we all continue to work together."



Today marks the 13th day in a row with no new community-transmitted coronavirus in New Zealand, after the Ministry yesterday announced that all remaining community-transmitted cases had recovered.

It also marks the first day of Auckland re-joining the rest of New Zealand at Alert Level 1, which means there are almost no restrictions on day-to-day life.

Yesterday, there were three new cases of Covid-19 announced, all of which were in managed isolation or quarantine.