Three new cases of Covid-19 in isolation today as number of community-transmitted cases drops to zero

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today with all of them in a managed isolation facility - and New Zealand officially has no active community-transmitted cases.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are no new cases of the virus in the community today, for the 12th day in a row, and the Ministry of Health confirmed that nine previously reported cases had recovered, including the six remaining active cases from the recent community outbreak.

That means, as of today, there are no active community cases of Covid-19 remaining in New Zealand.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said it was "a big milestone".

"The systems that have been developed and strengthened since our first wave of Covid-19 have worked very effectively to chase down the virus, isolate it, and eliminate it," he said.

"It's really good news, but as always we cannot sit back.

"Constant vigilance and team work, with everyone playing their part to ensure we stay on top of the virus, needs to be our new normal for some time to come."

The total number of active cases in managed isolation and quarantine is 37 - one of those people is in a ward at Middlemore Hospital.

Yesterday, three new cases were reported in isolation facilities, with none in the community.

Today marks the last day of Auckland being at Alert Level 2, as it will join the rest of the country at Level 1 from 11.59pm tonight.