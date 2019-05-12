TODAY |

Two more men charged over serious assault outside Auckland bar

Two men have been charged over a serious assault outside the Grey Lynn Tavern on Auckland's Great North Road on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, police said two people sustained critical injuries allegedly caused by stab wounds.

The 20-year-old and 35-year-old both face charges of assault with a weapon and assault.

The two men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 22 May.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says, "This was a senseless and violent attack and to date we have made four arrests in connection with this incident."

Earlier this week, two other men were also charged in connection with the serious assault.

A 23-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police charged a 34-year-old man with assault with a weapon.  Police say he will appear in Auckland District Court at a later date.


    Police were alerted to a large fight which began at the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road. Source: 1 NEWS
