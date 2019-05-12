Two people critically injured, allegedly stabbed in Auckland mass brawl

Two people have allegedly been critically stabbed after a fight broke out in Auckland's Grey Lynn overnight, police say.

At around 1.15am police were alerted to a large fight which began at the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.

The two injured individuals were taken to Auckland Hospital by friends and have since undergone surgery and are stable, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the assault and carrying out a scene examination this morning.

The road is currently closed between Crummer Road and Williamson Avenue and could be for the majority of the morning, the statement says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact The Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.