TODAY |

Two people critically injured, allegedly stabbed in Auckland mass brawl

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Two people have allegedly been critically stabbed after a fight broke out in Auckland's Grey Lynn overnight, police say.

At around 1.15am police were alerted to a large fight which began at the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.

The two injured individuals were taken to Auckland Hospital by friends and have since undergone surgery and are stable, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the assault and carrying out a scene examination this morning.

The road is currently closed between Crummer Road and Williamson Avenue and could be for the majority of the morning, the statement says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact The Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Police were alerted to a large fight which began at the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Pua Magasiva
    Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
    2
    1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell has the details.
    Summit on terrorism, led by Jacinda Ardern, welcomes world leaders, social media heads
    3
    The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
    NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
    4
    Police told 1 NEWS it came from the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.
    Two people critically injured, allegedly stabbed in Auckland mass brawl
    5
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:02
    The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.

    NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
    01:31
    The shop, which began in Christchurch in 1918, has struggled to compete with global chains.

    Munns The Man's Store due to close after more than a century in business
    01:47
    They are George, Harry, Charlotte and Archie - but the similarities don't end there.

    Dunedin family's four kids share Royal baby names
    01:33
    Some Kiwi producers are moving towards to high end of the meat market.

    Top international chefs fly in to sample new generation of prime New Zealand meat