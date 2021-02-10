Ties dropped as requirement in Parliament's Debating Chamber

Ties are being dropped as a requirement from Parliament's Debating Chamber, the House Speaker has announced tonight.

It comes after a meeting of the Standing Orders committee was held today to discuss the issue and hear a submission from Te Paati Māori, House Speaker Trevor Mallard said in a statement.

"The committee did not reach a consensus but the majority of the committee was in favour of removing the requirement for ties to form part of ‘appropriate business attire’ for males," he said.



"As Speaker, I am guided by the committee’s discussion, and therefore ties will no longer be considered required as part of 'appropriate business attire.'"

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was booted from the Chamber yesterday over his continual refusal to wear a tie.

In December, Waititi was told he would not be allowed to speak in Parliament again until he wore a tie, something he referred to as a "colonial noose".



Waititi was allowed to speak in the Chamber today following a temporary truce with Mallard.



"It seems like we've got a progressive Parliament that looks at cultural freedoms to allow them, their cultural identity to be expressed in this particular space," Waititi said earlier today.

