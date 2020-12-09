Ties, jackets to remain in dress code for male MPs in Parliament

Jackets and ties will remain a staple for male MPs in the Debating Chamber after no changes were recommended today by House Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the Speaker indicated last November that he would “review what is considered business attire appropriate for the Debating Chamber,” he told 1 NEWS today in a statement.

As part of the review, Mallard invited MPs to write to him with their views, with a "significant majority of members" opposing any changes to the Debating Chamber's current dress standards, he said.

“Having considered those views, I have decided that no change in current standards is warranted," he said.

“Business attire, including a jacket and tie for men, remains the required dress standard.”

The 2017 review of Standing Orders, which allows members to dress in formalwear of the cultures they identify with, will remain in place. There is also no rule prohibiting members from wearing a hat.