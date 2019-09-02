Terminal cancer sufferer Blair Vining wants Government's Cancer Action Plan to go further

While he had a lot of praise for the Government standing up and making change with yesterday's Cancer Action Plan, Blair Vining says the current changes still wouldn't have helped him.

Today, Mr Vining's calling for more bowel screening and more screening of younger people.

The 39-year-old Southland man, who has terminal cancer, petitioned for a national cancer agency. He and his family collected 140,000 signatures to petition for the agency, which was a Labour campaign promise at the last election and which National has also committed to.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government yesterday announced its long-anticipated Cancer Action Plan to help the on-average 66 New Zealanders diagnosed with cancer every day.

An extra $60 million of funding will be given to Pharmac to speed up decision making and help pay for a range of new drugs, including three proposed new cancer medicines.

A new Cancer Control Agency will also be established in December to provide centralised coordination of treatment, from prevention and diagnosis to palliative care.

But when asked by TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell today what more he'd hoped for, Mr Vining said, "more bowel screening and to make it younger".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's a lot cheaper to treat people than it is to carry them through to the end of their life. If they picked up on it with screening or any other systems they have out there, picked it up early, they'd save a lot more money than they do now by throwing money at the bottom of the hill where the ambulance is sitting there waiting."

Bowel cancer is a vicious form of cancer, but when caught early is has good treatment and response rates.

But even if the screening was implemented as the Government's intends, it still wouldn't have found Mr Vining's cancer.

"I've got a very, very rare mutation of cancer and it grows very, very quickly, and there's like seven mutations in the one cancer so that's why it grows so fast."

However, Mr Vining did praise bringing on Dr Diana Sarfati as the interim head of the national cancer agency.

"That really, really speaks good volumes of where they're headed because she's such a great lady and very passionate about it," he said.