TODAY |

Terminally ill Blair Vining's petition calling for national cancer agency delivered to Parliament

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
Health
Anna Whyte

Terminally ill Southland man Blair Vining's petition of 140,000 signatures calling for a national cancer agency has been presented to Parliament today. 

Mr Vining has terminal bowel cancer and sought life-lengthening private treatment. Many New Zealanders had been following his journey as he ticked off 10 bucket list items. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair is in a hurry to tick off projects on his list because time is short. Source: 1 NEWS

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker said the creation of a national cancer agency was part of Mr Vining's bucket list.

"This is an incredible guy, Southland's very proud of him. This is his 10th item on that bucket list, the ninth was to have a final farewell, which is a bit like a living funeral.

"Blair's a character, at that living farewell MP Michael Woodhouse and I accepted that petition, which was a really moving night."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story Source: Seven Sharp

National Party leader Simon Bridges, who wheeled out the petition in a blue suitcase, said it was a "massive day" for Mr Vining, who could not attend the petition delivery. 

"What Blair and his family have done is a remarkable achievement. We're out here in solidarity with him because of effort, because of his passion and what he is trying to achieve."

Mr Bridges said a national cancer agency was "something the Government promised and they are not delivering".

"I'm not here to say National will certainly do it, we are thinking those things through. If we promised it prior to the election we would keep that promise."

"In Blair's view, creating that national cancer agency would provide the better treatment, the consistency, so it doesn't matter what post code you're in in New Zealand, whether you're at the bottom of the Bluff of the top of the North Island you would get that faster, better, more consistent treatment. 

"It really is a massive effort by Blair, we are in solidarity with him today and we are accepting this petition."

Health Minister David Clark told 1 NEWS he met Mr Vining earlier this month "to listen to their story directly and thank them for their campaign to improve cancer care".

He acknowledged "at times Blair's treatment had fallen well short of the standard of care he deserved". 

"The Interim Cancer Action Plan is being designed to make a positive difference in future to people in Blair's situation.

"The Plan’s focus is on prevention and delivering consistent, equitable and modern cancer care nationwide. A key part of that will be strong central leadership, governance and accountability measures."

He said it was being finalised and would be released in the coming weeks. 

He told RNZ's Nine to Noon, when Labour was in Opposition it had a policy to create a cancer agency.

"That was born out of a deep concern for the state the Ministry of Health was in because there was a lack of confidence that it could deliver strategic direction and strong oversight.

"Since I've been the Minister of Health, the Ministry is in a rebuilding phase and really is stepping up and delivering on leadership, on relating better to the system, building on the expertise that's in the system," he told RNZ. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Southland man, who has bowel cancer, wants the agency to oversee cancer care throughout the country. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
Health
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
Footage shows a car, which police say was stolen, slamming into an oncoming vehicle.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
2
The incident sent seome schools in the area into lockdown.
Meth-addled Napier man used pregnant partner and baby as 'shield' from gang members - police
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
4
Pauline Sciashia is hoping to do the country proud.
Wellington woman, 61, a title hopeful at CrossFit Games
5
CEO Jennie Wyllie wants to see the Ferns paid out for their success.
Silver Ferns squad to take home $25,000 each as sponsors step up with World Cup-winning bonus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Zealand's first 24/7 Kmart store set to open next month in Auckland
Police generic.

Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by car in central Auckland

Man dies after being hit by freight train near Whanganui
SOUL’s Pania Newton discussed the contentious land dispute on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Ihumātao protests a long time coming after Government, Auckland Council failed to act - activist