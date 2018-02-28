 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Political Editor

National leader Simon Bridges admits he needs to look at new coalition partners after a disappointing result for the ACT Party in the latest 1 NEWS poll.

Jacinda Ardern rose four per cent to 41 per cent as most preferred Prime Minister
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace Conservative Party, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS’ Colmar Brunton Poll.

"As I think my supporters would expect, and my MPs would expect, I'm talking quietly to a number of players to just understand the landscape and what is out there," he said.

National needs a party to help it compete against the Labour-Green block, which has 61 seats with the Greens contributing six.

Using the latest poll results, National and ACT would only reach 59 seats combined - with ACT contributing a solitary seat.

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Simon Bridges says he's working on potential coalition partners.

Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

Jessica Mutch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:59
3
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


01:49
The proposals are part of a discussion paper on how to improve our national school leaving qualification.

Proposed changes to NCEA level one slammed by headmaster of top Auckland school - 'Working to the lowest common denominator'

Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.


The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

03:16

1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton Poll: Budget fails to deliver boost for Labour but Ardern up four per cent as preferred PM

Participants were also asked about the government's management of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis.

00:59
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

Police say at 1.30pm the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for them on Monrad Street.

00:29
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

The market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle as a "war" erupted between two villages today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 