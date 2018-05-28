1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton Poll: Budget fails to deliver boost for Labour but Ardern up four per cent as preferred PM

The results of 1 NEWS’ Colmar Brunton Poll have been released, with Jacinda Ardern comfortably securing her place as most preferred PM, despite strong opposition to the Government's national fuel tax.

Key points

Preferred PM: Jaicnda Ardern 41%, Simon Bridges 12%, Winston Peters 4%, Judith Collins 2%

Govt's handling of M. bovis: Okay 42%, Poor 24%, Good 14%

National fuel tax: Oppose 58%, Support 36%

View of economy: Optimistic 40%, Pessimistic 35%

Predictions of Winston Peters' performance as acting-PM: Okay job 53%, Good job 32%, Bad job 11%

Jacinda Ardern rose four per cent to 41 per cent as most preferred Prime Minister, with National leader Simon Bridges gaining two per cent to 12 per cent and Winston Peters dropping by one to four per cent.

National MP Judith Collins sits at two per cent preferred PM, consistent with the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll from last month.

Poll participants were asked about the government's management of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis, with 42 per cent describing the handling as "okay", 24 per cent responded with "poor" and 14 per cent thought the management was "good".

The national fuel tax was another topic participants took a strong view on, with 58 per cent opposing the proposed introduction of a fuel increase of 9-12 cent per litre over three years to pay for roads and public transport. Thirty-six per cent of participants supported the fuel excise.

Support dropped by two per cent to 32 per cent since February of those who thought Winston Peters would do a "good job" as Acting Prime Minister during Ms Ardern's maternity leave.

Fifty-five per cent thought he would do an "okay job", rising from 50 per cent, and 11 per cent thought he would do a "bad job".

The National Party have risen by one per cent to a party support of 45 per cent while Labour remained steady on 43 per cent.

Support for the Greens and New Zealand First fell both by one per cent. The Green Party is now sitting at five per cent and New Zealand First dropped past the five per cent threshold to four per cent. ACT Party sat at 0.7 per cent.

The view of New Zealand's economy has risen to 40 per cent who are optimistic (rising three per cent from April), with 35 per cent pessimistic about the country's economy. Only nine per cent of respondents' expectations were exceeded by the Government's handling of the Budget, with 56 per cent saying the Budget met their expectation, and 11 per cent thought the management and delivery was worse than expectations.