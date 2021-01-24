Probable Covid-19 case found in Northland community, Hipkins to hold press conference this afternoon

Health officials are responding to a probable case of community transmission of Covid-19 in Northland.

The Covid-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins along with the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will be holding a press conference at 4.00pm at the Beehive.

The Ministry of Health confirmed it is investigating a positive test result in a person who has departed from a managed isolation facility.

1 News understands that any questions about adjusting alert levels is premature and won’t be announced at the 4pm presser.

It’s not known if the person caught it en route or in MIQ, or what variant it is. The person was good at scanning and they are working on contact tracing.

Chris Hipkins is in Wellington (not heading to Northland) and the PM will remain in Auckland today and tomorrow because it’s Wellington anniversary day on Monday.

In Northland, Covid-19 testing is available at 20 Winger Crescent, Kamo, Whangārei 4pm until 8pm.

In Auckland, the Balmoral Rd station was meant to shut earlier this afternoon but 1 News understands it’s extended its hours.

Epidemiologist, Michael Baker told 1 NEWS that a border case of Covid-19 would make it easier to contact trace.

"Having a link to the border is always a relief, as it means there’s a finite number of people to be chased."

The last confirmed community case was two months ago, officially reported on 21 November.

The latest Covid-19 numbers released today by the Ministry of Health says there are eight new cases of the virus in managed isolation, bringing the total number of cases to 79.

The total number of confirmed cases to date is 1,927.