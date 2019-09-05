Police seek three witnesses to bus crash which killed five Chinese nationals

Police are continuing to investigate the bus crash in which five Chinese nationals were killed last Wednesday and are calling on three witnesses to come forward.

A tour bus rolled on State Highway 5 north of Rotorua, between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads, about 11am.

Police said in a statement today that next of kin had been notified and arrangements were under way to repatriate those killed with their loved ones in China.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, police are still keen to talk to three witnesses who have yet to be identified.

One is the driver of a white car described as being close to the scene as the crash occurred.

Another was a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his base for assistance and directed traffic prior to police arriving at the scene.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of another car that was directly behind the first car on the crash scene.

They are asked to contact Rotorua Police on 105.