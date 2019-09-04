TODAY |

Multiple fatalities, 21 injured in tourist bus crash near Rotorua

There have been a number of fatalities and at least 21 people have been injured after a tourist bus crash in Ngatira, near Rotorua today.

Police say the bus rolled on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads.

A St John spokesperson says five helicopters and five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Police and five helicopters are at the scene of the bus crash in Ngatira, near Rotorua. Source: Supplied

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just after 11am.

Police say there have been "fatalities" but cannot yet confirm how many.

St John says 21 people have been taken to various hospitals in the area, including one person in a serious condition who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand issued the following statement to 1 NEWS after the fatal tourist bus crash: "The Embassy attaches great importance to the tragic incident. Our deep condolences with those who died and injured.

"Ambassador Wu Xi is now on her way to Rotorua to meet the injured Chinese citizens and provide assistance."

Weather conditions have been hampering emergency services working at the scene.

State Highway 5 is closed between Tirau and Ngongotaha, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Red Cross Disaster Welfare and Support Team has been activated, with volunteers supporting those affected by the crash.

Traffic is being redirected along a stretch of State Highway 5. Source: 1 NEWS
