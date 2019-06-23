TODAY |

Police receive huge response after Katrina Jeffries cold case reward upped to $100k

Police say they've received a significant number of calls and emails from the public after a $100,000 reward was announced last night for information regarding Katrina Jefferies' 2005 death.

New details including CCTV footage were revealed on TVNZ’s Cold Case programme last night.

It's been almost 14 years since the 22-year-old Auckland mother was found dead in Waikowhai Reserve, Hillsborough.

To this day, nobody has been charged for her murder.

Auckland mum Katrina Jefferies was killed in 2005. Source: NZ Police

Anyone with information should go to their nearest police station, call 0800 COLD CASE or email KatrinaColdCase@police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously be phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It will be fourteen years next month since Katrina was found dead in an Auckland park. Source: 1 NEWS
