Police offer $100,000 reward for information in unsolved murder case of Katrina Jefferies

A $100,000 reward and possible immunity from prosecution will be awarded to anyone with information about an unsolved murder case of Auckland mum Katrina Jefferies.

Auckland City Police today announced the new reward as new information relating to Operation Waikowhai - the homicide investigation into her death - will be revealed on tonight’s episode of Cold Case on TVNZ 1.

The 22-year-old Mt Roskill mother was killed in 2005. She was found dead in Waikowhai Reserve, Hillsborough on the morning of July 12.

She was last seen by her mother leaving their Whitmore Road address on foot in the early evening of July 10.

Following the discovery of her body, Auckland City Police launched Operation Waikowhai. Detectives have worked on the case for several years.

In 2007, a $50,000 reward was offered by police for information leading to the identity and conviction of anyone responsible for her death.

The investigation team arrested a 54-year-old Mt Roskill man in 2014 on a number of unrelated serious charges, however to this day nobody has been charged in relation to her murder.

Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru, District Crime Manager for Auckland City Police, said police were not giving up hope of solving the case and will "continue to do everything we can to hold those responsible for her death to account".

"We believe this is a solvable case," he said. "We know there are people out there who have vital information which will result in identifying those involved.

"Next month will mark 14 years since her tragic death. We hope this new reward and the appeal for information on Cold Case will bring in new information from the public."

Detective Inspector Vakaruru said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw Ms Jefferies between the evening of July 10, which was a Sunday, and July 12, which was a Tuesday, 2005, or anyone who has knowledge of where she went and who she may have had contact with during that period.

"We know there are people out there who know what happened to Katrina.

"Relationships and loyalties change over time and our hope is that someone who has knowledge of Katrina’s fate, will ultimately do what’s right for Katrina and her family and come forward to Police," Detective Inspector Vakaruru said.

Police are also revealing new details around evidence relating to Operation Waikowhai, including CCTV footage that has never been released to the public, on tonight’s Cold Case episode, as well as revealing additional information around items located next to Ms Jefferies' body in Waikowhai Reserve.

"We are hoping that these new details will result in critical information being provided by members of the public."

Katrina Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS

Nicola Jefferies, Ms Jefferies' mother, said nothing could take away the heartache of losing her daughter and the fact that her son has grown up without ever getting to know his mother.

"We want justice for Katrina and it pains me that her killer is still out there somewhere," she said. "Our family want to move on and I still hold out hope that police will find who did this to Katrina.

"I urge anyone who saw Katrina and knows what happened to contact police," she said.

The reward offer will remain in force until September 20 this year. Police will pay out a reward of up to $100,000 for material information or evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the death of Ms Jefferies.

The Commissioner will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion payment where there is more than one claimant.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the principal offender, who gives such information or evidence to police.

Anyone with information should go to their nearest Police station or call 0800 COLD CASE or email KatrinaColdCase@police.govt.nz.