Police officer in hospital after being shot in Hamilton, gunman on run

A police officer is in a stable condition after being shot in the shoulder area in Hamilton overnight.

Source: istock.com

Police this morning told 1 NEWS the officer is recovering in hospital after being injured during a routine traffic stop on Bankwood Street.

A man go out of a vehicle with a gun and fired at the officer.

The driver then fled the scene in his car and the man who shot the officer stole the police car.

The driver's car was located in Sherwood Drive, Hamilton just after 4am.

However, the man who shot the officer is not yet found.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the man who shot the officer," a police media spokesperson said.

"Residents can expect to see a continued police presence at the scene of the shooting in Bankwood Street this morning."

The injured officer was transported to Waikato Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter were deployed to assist with locating the offenders and the two cars.

The stolen police car, along with all police equipment carried in the car, was recovered at 2.20am on Gordonton Road.

The incident comes after a 60-year-old woman allegedly rammed a police car in Auckland's CBD on Wednesday morning.