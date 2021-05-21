Police officer injured in head-on crash in Gore

A police officer was injured in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Gore this morning.

The two-car crash on State Highway 1 happened near the intersection with Charlton Rd at around 7:15am.

"The head on crash involved a police vehicle," police said in a statement this evening.

"The police member suffered minor injuries, the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and was helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital where they remain."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who was travelling along State Highway 1 near the Charlton Road intersection between 7:00 and 7:30am to contact them.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation into the cause of the crash, is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210709/3434.